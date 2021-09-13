William M. Roberson, 53, Kokomo, passed away at 8:45 pm, on Tuesday September 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 30, 1968, to William M. Roberson and Linda C. (Meyers) Nelson.
William was a 1989 graduate of Tri-Central High School. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhart fan. He like playing pool and hunting.
Along with his mother Linda, he is survived by his brother Robert Youngman, and stepson, Braxton Graves.
He was preceded in death by his father, William, and sister, Michelle Youngman.
In keeping with William’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Cremation has been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.