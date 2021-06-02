William M. “Bill” Maple, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 10:35 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home. He was born February 14, 1928, to Edna (Shenk) and Clifford Maple. Bill married Bonita Jane “Bonnie” Walker on September 3, 1955, who preceded him in death on April 26, 2018.
Bill started farming with his father and brother, Charlie Maple, fulltime in 1946 after graduating from Kokomo High School. He was drafted in 1954 and served in the United States Army until 1956. Bill was stationed in Monroe, Michigan after completing training in guided missiles. Following his service, he returned to Kokomo to continue farming. Together, and later with their sons and grandsons, Bill and Charlie built Maple Farms to be a successful operation with a mission of being responsible stewards providing quality products.
As their children grew up, Bill and Bonnie made parenthood their top priority. He and Bonnie partnered to teach their children the value of hard work, the dangers of time wasted, the importance of being both respectful and respectable and to always live a life of integrity. Through their hard work and frugality, they were also able to provide the means by which the six of their children were able to obtain degrees from Purdue University.
Bill was a faithfully committed member of his community. Bill was passionate about investing his time and resources in education. He served on the Taylor School Board for 9 years. He was also a charter/founding member of Faith Presbyterian Church. Even outside of his church, Bill was passionate about reaching people with the truth and hope of his Savior, Jesus Christ and supported many local and international ministries.
Bill and Bonnie raised six children together, Mark (Marcia) Maple, Brian (Kim) Maple, Scott (Cheryl) Maple, Jane (Gary) Horner, Luann (Dave) Neff and Karen (Kevin) Robeson; later in life, Bill was blessed to be a grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bill is also survived by his brother and two sisters.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Bonnie.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the United Way of Howard County to honor his dedication to Taylor Community School Corporation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
