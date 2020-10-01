William Louis (Jr.) Green

William Louis Green Jr., 44, Burlington, passed away at 4:35 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street in Indianapolis. He was born May 4, 1976, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of William Louis Green Sr. & Betty Philpot.
William was a 1995 graduate of Holmes High School. He had worked for Cincinnati Milacron and loved vintage and old cars and listening to music.
William is survived by his family, friends and caregivers; Summer Smith, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith, and Todd Smith.
William was preceded in death by his father, William Sr.; and grandmother, Rose McCarty.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, in Burlington Cemetery with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
