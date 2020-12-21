William “Leroy” Pearce, 66, Kokomo, passed away 9:19pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital. He was born in Howard County on April 14, 1954 to Harry Pearce and Beverly (Carroll) Scott. He married Donna Luckey. She preceded him in death.
Leroy worked for Syndicate Sales and then Hynes Kokomo, Inc. in maintenance for ten years until his retirement in 2019. He was known to be a tinkerer and enjoyed working on things and fixing things and doing work around the house. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. But his heart belonged to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Leroy is survived by his children, Bradley (Mandy) Pearce and Jessica Pohlman; and grandchildren, Macy and Brandon Pearce, and Ethan and Holly Pohlman.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George Michael Pearce.
Public visitation will be held 1-2pm, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. A private family service will follow. Pastor Charlie Fincher will officiate. Burial will follow at North Union Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to William "Leroy" Pearce's family, please visit our floral store.