William “Larry” Maynard, 71 of Citrus Springs, Florida formerly of Kokomo, Indiana went to be with his Lord & Savior on January 21, 2021. He was born in Pike County, Kentucky to the late William & Claudelene (Wheatley) Maynard.
He was a Kokomo High School graduate class of 1967. Upon graduation he joined the United States Marines Corp and served in Vietnam from December 1967 to January 1969. At the end of his military service he had obtained the rank of Corporal and received the Vietnamese Service Medal, two Gold Stars, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and the US Defense Medal. He retired from Delphi – General Motors in 2006 after 30 years of service as a journeyman construction welder.
Larry was a special Dad, Papa, Brother and Friend to all who knew him. He always had time for you and always made everyone feel special. He will always be remembered for how he loved his family, but also his love for the Marine Corp. and his country. He was an avid follower of politics and was always watching and keeping up with the news and current events. After retirement he enjoyed fishing with his brother Dave and his friend Warren. He loved motorcycles and driving his Mazda Miata.
He is survived by his only special daughter April (Michael) Long, two granddaughters Harley Bryant (Brayden Lucas) of Tipton, Grace Murphy of Tipton and one great-grandson Braxton Bryant. Larry also leaves behind 3 siblings Brenda (Gordie) Rendell of Canada, David (Maureen) Maynard of Kokomo and Tammy Baldwin of Kokomo and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Larry had also recently reconnected with his lifelong Marine Corp friend Jerry & Gilda Demers of Crystal Springs, FL. who always had his “six” in Vietnam.
Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN where family and friends may visit on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Saturday January 30, 2021 with full military honors and the Rev. Bill Fields officiating. Services may be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Memory-Garden-Funeral-Home-156516127722132/