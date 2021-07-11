William Joseph Smyser (Bill)

Bill Smyser, 91, of Kokomo, died unexpectedly after he finished lunch at a private assisted living facility in Palm Beach on June 30, 2021.
He was a loving husband of 61 years to his predeceased wife, Mildred (Mickie).
He is survived by his two children, Michael Smyser (Palm Beach, Florida) and Tami Babb (Covington, Georgia); two grandchildren, Matthew (Vermont) and Holly Anne (Virginia); and one great-granddaughter, Audrey (Virginia).
Bill will be remembered for his strong political involvement, military service and civic leadership in leadership roles and on seven boards. He was a manager at Sears and a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He also was a graduate of the U.S. General Command School, 1970.
He was an active member of both St Andrew Episcopal Church, Kokomo, and Bethesda by the Sea Episcopal Church, Palm Beach, where he and his wife owned a second home for 26 years.
Donations in his honor may be made to St Andrew Episcopal Church, 622 W. Superior St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 17, 2021, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 622 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 17, 2021, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 622 W. Superior St., Kokomo, Indiana, with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating.