William Joseph Carden, 73, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Joe was born October 11, 1946 in Kokomo to James T. (Moose) and Helen (Lamb) Carden.
Joe retired with 40 years as a pipe fitter with local #440 of Indianapolis. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in the first graduating class. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He was a winning champion of the enduro motocross. He was a member of the VFW Post in Galveston and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Surviving family include his wife Jackie Carden of 25 years, Peru; his children, Casey Joe (Cinditha) Carden, Pine Mountain, Georgia; Courtney Marie Carden, Warsaw, IN; and Bracey Wiggs, of North Carolina, Shane Carden and Wes Carden. Surviving grandchildren include, Theodore Joe Carden Jr., Becka Carden, Paige, Dawson, Tasra, Suzy, Angelina, Nathan, Blake, Dylan, Tyler and Zack. Surviving siblings include, Jim (Linda) Carden, Galveston; Craig (Sandy) Carden, Tipton; Chuck (Mary) Carden, Kokomo; Sharon (Bob) Yockey, Galveston; Vickie (Richard) Village, FL; Diane Turner; Connie (Bobby) Jones, Galveston. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary and grandson Nolan Joseph Carden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moose Carden Fishing Clinic in his honor.
No services are planned at this time. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
