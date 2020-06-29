William Joseph Carden

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2020, Indiana will join 33 other states in implementing the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC). The NLC allows registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses LPN/VNs), whose primary state of residence is in an NLC state (https://www.ncsbn.org/nurse-licensure-compact.htm), to hold one multistate license, with the authority to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states.