William Joseph Burns, 46 of Greentown, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident. He was born December 15, 1974 in Kokomo. He leaves behind his loving wife Angela (Turner) Burns, whom he married on May 30, 2009.
Bill graduated from Taylor High School with the class of 1993. He has worked for UPS for over 20 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 710 since 1993. Bill loved his dogs dearly, enjoyed kayaking, fishing, entertaining his friends and family and being an all around ball of fun.
Surviving is his mother Susan Burns; wife Angie; brother Bob Burns (Marilyn); niece Shannon Irmeger (Jeremy); great niece Ivy Irmeger; and dogs, Bruno, Nala, and Dinky.
Preceding him in death are two dogs, Buster and Moe; Uncle Don Burns; grandparents, Mary and Norman Burns; and an Aunt, Judith Kincaid.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel from 1pm to 5pm. Bill will be laid to rest Monday morning at 10am at Geetingsville cemetery; North CR 200 East in Geetingsville.