William James Spoon, Jr., 84, Kokomo, passed away Saturday morning at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born June 6, 1936 in Brownstown, Indiana, the son of William James & Alice Laura (Weidner) Spoon. On April 29, 1967 in Lawrenceville, Illinois he married Beverly Jean Sullivan and she survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bill retired from management with Public Service Indiana after over 30 years of service, most of which was spent working as a lineman.
He was an active member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, where he had served on the board of properties. He had been a member of the American Legion and Kiwanis. Bill enjoyed bird watching, western movies, bowling and playing slot machines.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly; three children, Shawn and his wife Nadine Spoon, Beth Ann Spoon, Nicholas and his wife Kristy Spoon; grandchildren, Barrett Spoon, Charlotte Spoon, Jazmine Tiesman, Morgan Flowers, Joseph Flowers, Kekoa Spoon, Samuel Angel, Kamoana Hopeau; sister, Glenda Hooker and sister-in-law, Leslie Spoon; Sister and brother-in-laws Sherry and Richard Abel, Jim and Terry Sullivan and Don and Vicki Newkirk. He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Valerie Angel, Faith Flowers; granddaughter, Maui Hopeau; and brothers, Robert Spoon and Jon Spoon.
Funeral services celebrating victory over death will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, with Pastor Barry Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer or the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements.
