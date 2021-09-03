William J. Maki, 74, Kokomo, passed away at 4:33pm on Tuesday, August 31,2021 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born on June 15, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI to the late William O. and Alberta M. (Mueller) Maki. On August 1, 1970, in Kokomo, he married Virginia “Jennie” R. Locke.
William was a 1966 graduate of Iron River High School, MI. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Kokomo Fire Department and retired after 24 and a half years of service. After retirement he worked maintenance for St. Patrick Catholic Church for 18 years. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, DAV in Kokomo, and the Isaac Walton League.
William is survived by his wife, Jennie; daughters, Michelle Maki and Monica Yoder; son, William H. Maki; siblings, Jim Maki, Fr. George Maki, Roger (Kelli) Maki, Jerry (Tami) Maki, and Judy (Chet) Swenski; brother-in-law, Charles (Cheryl) Locke; special friends, Jack (Lynn) Barbour, Barb (Slim) Bridgeman, and Carol (Barry) Steltenkamp; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother and father-in-law, Herman and Ruth Locke.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Theodore Dudzinski officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Donations may be made in William’s name to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.