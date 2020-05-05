William Howard “Bill” Hubbard, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 9:11 am Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home. He was born February 15, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of the late Howard & Margaret (Meade) Hubbard. On July 19, 1969, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, he married Carol (Hall), and she survives.
Bill was a 1962 graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. He graduated from Purdue University in 1965, earning his Associate of Applied Science degree and again in 1967 earning his Bachelor of Science degree. Bill then graduated from Western Michigan University in 1968 earning his Master of Science degree.
Bill served as Associate Professor for Purdue University in Kokomo for 40 years. In 1971, Bill joined a very small group of Purdue faculty members to start the Purdue degree programs offered at the Indiana University-Kokomo campus. Over the next 40 years, he worked to expand the Electrical Engineering Technology degree program offerings and the presence of Purdue on the campus.
Bill was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was very engaged in a number of groups. He was a supporter of The Poor Clares of the Maria Regina Mater Monastery in Kokomo. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and part of building and flying experimental aircraft. Bill was an amateur radio operator (K9CTH), and enjoyed researching genealogy which he essentially spent the past decade building upon family genealogy his mother had started. He took multiple trips with church members to Jerusalem, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, and England. Bill also took several trips to Alaska and Europe with his sons’ families. He enjoyed cycling, camping, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and hiking, along with making memories with his sons, daughters-in-law, and his grandchildren.
Along with his wife Carol, Bill is survived by his sons, Brian (Suzanne) Hubbard, and Greg (Rachael) Hubbard; grandchildren, Gabrielle Hubbard, Samantha Hubbard, Andrew Hubbard, David Hubbard, Benjamin Hubbard, Samuel Hubbard, Elliana Hubbard, and Thomas Hubbard.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available 1:00 pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will be in Roseland Cemetery, Francesville, IN. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to The Poor Clares of Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
