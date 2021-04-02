William H. Ward, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 12:17 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born October 16, 1932, in Frankfort, the son of the late Russell Ira & Thelma Mae (Myers) Ward. On June 26, 1952, in Frankfort, he married Nellie Ramona Avery who preceded him in death on September 9, 2016.
William was a 1951 graduate of Frankfort High School. He retired from General Motors and had previously worked for PR Mallory in Frankfort. William was a member of Moose Lodge # 7 in Frankfort and the Howard Masonic Lodge #93. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, golf, IU Basketball, and visiting with family and friends. Some of his favorite memories include vacationing with family at the beach. His sense of humor and laughter will be missed by those who knew and loved William including his faithful doggie Bo.
William is survived by his children, Gary Lee (Debra) Ward and Sharon L. (Ronald) Shearer; grandchildren, Kristie R. Shearer, Ronald William Ty Shearer, Brittany R. Ward and Matthew L. Ward; great-grandchildren, Camden L. Ward, Carson L. Ward and Kyler William Ty Shearer; brother-in-law, Blaine White, along with several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nellie Ward; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff, caregivers and physicians at Community Howard Regional Health for their care and compassion they gave to William and his family during his stay.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Middlefork Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society, kokomohumane.org. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
