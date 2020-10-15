William H. “Homer” Roberts, 61, Kokomo, passed away at 5:08 pm, Tuesday October 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 2, 1959, in Kokomo, to Kenneth Roberts, Sr. & Audrey (Bagley) Presnall.
William was a 1978 graduate of Northwestern High School. He worked for several years as a truck driver and auto mechanic before becoming a security guard for Target until he retired. William was a simple man that the simplicities in life. He could be found on Friday nights hanging with his buddies playing Texas Hold ‘em
He is survived by his sons, Anthony (Emily) Roberts and Jeramiah Roberts; brothers, Dale Roberts and Kenneth (Amy) Roberts, Jr.; and seven grandkids.
William was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
