William Eugene Kelly, 91, Kokomo, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 4, 1929, in Muncie, the son of the late William & Vera P. (Hawk) Kelly. On March 25, 1966, he married Norma J. Latta who preceded him in death on June 18, 2001.
William was a 1948 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army Air Force. In 1992, he retired from Haynes International. He was an active member of Southside Christian Church, serving as Deacon and Usher.
William is survived by his sons, Jerry Lee Kelly and Bill Gene Kelly; grandsons, Justin Kelly and Shawn Kelly; great-grandchildren, Joseph “Joey” Kelly, Gabrial “Gabe” Kelly and Abi Hayen.
William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; daughters, Sue Halton and Debra Latta; and brother, C.E. Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army & the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
