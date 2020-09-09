William Earl Jewell

William E. “Bill” Jewell, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 4:40 AM, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Waterford Health Campus.

He was born April 10, 1929, in Terre Haute, the son of the late Uris and Ruth (McIndoo) Jewell.

Bill met Carol Thornton in their sophomore year while attending Gerstmeyer High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. After graduation in 1947, they were married on November 6, 1947 with Roy Van Tassel officiating. His wife survives and they were married for 72 years.

Bill has lived in several Indiana cities during his 72 years of marriage including Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Battle Ground; he has been in Kokomo since 1963. He retired from Delco Radio after 30 years of employment as a journeyman electrician.

Bill was a longtime member of the Center Road Church of Christ and the Alto Road Church of Christ. Bill was an athlete for most of his life. In high school he was a lettered sportsman in basketball, football, track, and baseball. Later in life, he enjoyed league bowling and was an avid golfer, golfing almost every day in his retirement. He and his wife enjoyed several years traveling in their RV, and were members of Indybagos, a Winnebago traveling group. Over the course of their marriage, they had three boats and enjoyed their time on the Wabash River and later the Mississinewa Reservoir.

He could do anything around the house: remove a wall, move a wall, build a brick retaining wall, dig a French drain in hard clay soil, build bunk beds for his sons, remove trees, and help Carol with her flower beds.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Family was important to Bill, all generations of family. He enjoyed family gatherings and often those gatherings included swimming in their pool. Many a relative has memories of these parties.

He was a scout leader when his sons were younger.

Surviving Bill is his wife, Carol Jewell; his three children, Connie Raichart, Larry (Liz) Jewell, and Randy (Denise) Jewell; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Hobbs, Christina (Sean) Dawson, Sean (Lisa) Jewell, Michael (Diane) Jewell, Billie Jewell, Carol (Chris) Andrews; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be for family and close friends and will be held at Sunset Memory Garden on September 12, 2020 with visitation at 4:00 PM and the Memorial service immediately following at 5:00 PM. (Masks and social distancing are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Center Road Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association, http://alz.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Carol Jewell, Room 520, Waterford Health Campus, 800 St. Joseph Drive, Kokomo, IN 46901 or sent to SunsetMemoryGarden.com