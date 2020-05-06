William (Bill) Earl Gebhart, 86, passed away at 10:40 am, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at North Woods Village, Kokomo, IN. He was born November 29, 1933, in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, to the late John and Myrtle (Hensen) Gebhart. After leaving school he moved to Tampa, FL to hone his auto mechanics skill before moving to Kokomo to stay with his sister Mae. He married Ruth Ann Brothers, June 26, 1993. She survives. Bill retired from the City of Kokomo, September 1997 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his wife listening to live Bluegrass music and traveling to Orange county for the Dogwood festival and Bill Monroe music festival in Brown county. Also working on automobiles and just being outdoors. He was especially proud of his flowers and was a member of The Lighthouse Tabernacle where he dedicated his life to Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Ruth Ann and children Scott (Adrienne) Gebhart, Greentown, Lisa (Kevin) Shallenberger, Kokomo, Greg Brothers, Kokomo, Lynn (Mike) Mull, Peru, Chad (Shantay) Brothers, Elgin, SC; sons William Earl Gebhart, Jr. and George Allen Gebhart both of Marion, IN and sisters, Lucille Criss, Lafountain, Rachel Wolverton, Searcy, Arkansas and Violet Roland, Independence, Missouri. He had 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, whom he adored, and 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister, Ruthie McCain, sisters, Edith Sellers, and Mae West, brothers, George, Walter, John Wesley, and John Willis. Due to current health restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Watch Hyundai's i20 N Prototype Shred Snow Near the Arctic Circle
- Tony Romo, Burlington High School had season to remember in 1996
- Markland Mall to reopen May 11
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2020 Kia Cadenza
- 2020 Hyundai Venue
- Kevin Sumlin, Sean Miller and other Arizona coaches to take up to 20 percent pay cuts
- Kevin Sumlin, Sean Miller and other Arizona coaches to take up to 20 percent pay cuts
- Celebrating Howard County moms for Mother's Day
- Ariana Grande 'granted a restraining order against fan'
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Officers seize $16,000 in drugs, $15,000 in cash, three firearms
- Two more Howard County residents die of COVID-19
- Police: ‘Large amount’ of drugs, gun, money seized
- 11 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Eight more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Howard County
- Gov. Holcomb announces five-stage plan to reopen Indiana by July 4
- Daily arrest log - May 1 to 3
- More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ho. Co. since Friday
- 665 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths reported in Indiana
- Daily arrest log - April 29
Images
Videos
Collections
- Local businesses are ready to serve through the pandemic
- Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
- 2022 Ford Courier Renderings + Rumors: A New Small Pickup Is Coming
- Toyota Highlander vs. Ford Explorer: The Newest Kids on the Block
- Local businesses are ready to serve through the pandemic
- April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 1,200+ Pima County cases, stay-home order extended
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV First Look: The New Long One
- 5 Simple Joys That Make the 2020 Kia Soul EX So Good
- April Coupons 2020
- 2020 Spring Home Improvement
Chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande has reportedly been granted a restraining order against a fan who was found at her Los Angeles home.
Reality TV star Scott Disick is "looking into his next steps" after leaving rehab, an insider has claimed.
Quincy Jones' $9.4 million legal win against Michael Jackson's estate has been overturned, three years after the original ruling.
Florian Schneider, the co-founding member of pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk, has died after a short battle with cancer.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Officers seize $16,000 in drugs, $15,000 in cash, three firearms
- Two more Howard County residents die of COVID-19
- Police: ‘Large amount’ of drugs, gun, money seized
- 11 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Eight more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Howard County
- Gov. Holcomb announces five-stage plan to reopen Indiana by July 4
- Daily arrest log - May 1 to 3
- More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ho. Co. since Friday
- 665 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths reported in Indiana
- Daily arrest log - April 29
Images
Videos
Collections
- Local businesses are ready to serve through the pandemic
- Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
- 2022 Ford Courier Renderings + Rumors: A New Small Pickup Is Coming
- Toyota Highlander vs. Ford Explorer: The Newest Kids on the Block
- Local businesses are ready to serve through the pandemic
- April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 1,200+ Pima County cases, stay-home order extended
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV First Look: The New Long One
- 5 Simple Joys That Make the 2020 Kia Soul EX So Good
- April Coupons 2020
- 2020 Spring Home Improvement
Mocha Bean is the biggest baby! He loves bringing his parents his stuffed animals and hates bath time!
With millions of people facing movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Muslims are finding creative ways to break their fast this year.
WASHINGTON — Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Mike Braun were both recognized by one of the country's leading conservative political action committees for their voting records.
Former first daughter Malia Obama makes a rare appearance on Michelle Obama's Netflix documentary, where she gets emotional after seeing the crowd for her mom's book tour.
The Howard County Health Department reported yesterday afternoon that the county now has 222 cases of COVID-19.
Arizona coaches will take pay cuts in line with the university's overall plan.
Arizona coaches will take pay cuts in line with the university's overall plan.
Former UW running back Jonathan Taylor is studying his Indianapolis Colts playbook and excited about becoming co-owner of four Madison-area franchise locations.