William (Bill) Earl Gebhart, 86, passed away at 10:40 am, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at North Woods Village, Kokomo, IN. He was born November 29, 1933, in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, to the late John and Myrtle (Hensen) Gebhart. After leaving school he moved to Tampa, FL to hone his auto mechanics skill before moving to Kokomo to stay with his sister Mae. He married Ruth Ann Brothers, June 26, 1993. She survives. Bill retired from the City of Kokomo, September 1997 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his wife listening to live Bluegrass music and traveling to Orange county for the Dogwood festival and Bill Monroe music festival in Brown county. Also working on automobiles and just being outdoors. He was especially proud of his flowers and was a member of The Lighthouse Tabernacle where he dedicated his life to Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Ruth Ann and children Scott (Adrienne) Gebhart, Greentown, Lisa (Kevin) Shallenberger, Kokomo, Greg Brothers, Kokomo, Lynn (Mike) Mull, Peru, Chad (Shantay) Brothers, Elgin, SC; sons William Earl Gebhart, Jr. and George Allen Gebhart both of Marion, IN and sisters, Lucille Criss, Lafountain, Rachel Wolverton, Searcy, Arkansas and Violet Roland, Independence, Missouri. He had 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, whom he adored, and 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister, Ruthie McCain, sisters, Edith Sellers, and Mae West, brothers, George, Walter, John Wesley, and John Willis. Due to current health restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

