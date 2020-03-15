WILLIAM E TAFLINGER

William Eugene Taflinger, 92, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 13th at 11:55 a.m. William (Bill) suffered a stroke two years before while wintering in Florida and was living at Cumberland Pointe Assisted Living Center in West Lafayette.
Bill was born in Mitchell, Indiana, son of Willie Taflinger and Ruby (Beasley) Taflinger, November 29, 1927. Bill grew up in Muncie, Indiana and graduated from Muncie Central High School. Bill has two brothers, Larry Taflinger and Kenneth Taflinger, who both survive and live in Muncie. Bill’s sisters, Lucille Elwood, Mary Turner, Patricia Gruwell, and Gloria Taylor are deceased. During WWII, Bill joined the United States Air Force after graduation and served two years in Texas.
Bill married Clara Jane Reed of Muncie on May 31, 1952 and moved to Kokomo where Bill was employed by Chrysler and was a member of UAW 685. Jane preceded him in death in 2010. Bill and Jane had three children, Dan Taflinger (Deb) and Lynn McClung (Tom), of Kokomo; and Dana Alsop (Mike) in Lafayette, Indiana. Bill has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Bill was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, the Pioneer Auto Club, the Elks, and the Haynes Apperson Festival. Bill served 30 years on the Transmission Builders Federal Credit Union Board, 14 years on the Howard Community Hospital Board, 9 years on the Kokomo Housing Authority Board, the Boy Scouts of America, and was the Chairman of City Democrats 1970 to 1971.
Upon retirement from Chrysler, Bill and Jane relocated to Nyona Lake near Rochester, Indiana where they enjoyed boating and fishing with the grandkids and wintering in Florida. Bill moved to Lafayette in 2013 where he could be closer to family and the great grandchildren who enjoyed him immensely.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com