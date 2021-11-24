William Douglas “Doug” Sears, 57, Windfall, passed away 7:15 pm on Thursday November 18, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. He was born in Kokomo on August 28, 1964, the son of the late William Sears and Sonya Black. On August 2, 1986, he married Carol Tharp, and she survives.
Doug was a 1984 graduate of Tri Central High School. He was employed at Chegger’s Manufacturing and at Allen’s Auto Shop repairing cars. He was a football fanatic, especially the Indianapolis Colts. His hobbies included fishing, camping, wood working in the garage, and playing online poker.
In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his daughters, Ashley (Chris) McCool, Brandi (Cory) Buckner, Jessica Sears; grandchildren, Dayton McCool, Colton McCool, Ella McCool, Hayden Buckner, Owen Buckner, Echo Duke, Vanessa Sears; sister, Tammy (Danny) Hicks; half-brothers, Jim Lewis, Ben (Carla) Coombs, Jason (Barb) Coombs; stepmom, Joyce Sears; former step-father, Hank Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sears and Sonja Black; and sister, Kathy Sagely.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 pm to 3 pm Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Adam Novinger officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to Stout & Son Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
