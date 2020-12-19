William David “Bill” Carter, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born March 15, 1940, in Arden, North Carolina, the son of the late Paul D. & Lucille P. (Pugh) Carter. On June 18, 1960, Bill married Carolyn J. Soots. She preceded him in death on October 14, 2010. On December 8, 2020, he married Linda K. Reynolds who survives.
Bill served on the Kokomo Fire Department as lieutenant and chauffeur, retiring after 23 years of service. He also worked for Sealy Corp in Ashville, NC and laid carpet for Hershberger’s Carpet, Sears and Stout & Son Flooring & Home Furnishings. Bill was dedicated to serving the Kokomo police and fire retirees and was president of the Retired Firefighters and Police Association of Kokomo. He was active in local politics, helping candidates he believed in at election time. When his sons were young, Bill served as a little league coach and scoutmaster for their cub scout troop. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Along with his wife, Linda, Bill is also survived by his children, Robert (Connie) Carter, Daniel Carter, Steven Carter and Douglas (Patricia) Carter; grandchildren, Benjamin Carter and Madison Carter; siblings, Martha (Neal) Anderson and Zoe (Jackie) Johnson, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carolyn J. (Soots) Carter; and siblings, Gene Carter, Nancy Dunn and Marks Carter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Bill and his service to our community. Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Kokomo Police & Fire Retirees or the Russiaville Boy Scouts Troop # 519. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
