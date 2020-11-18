William D. “Bill” Gifford, 80, of Galveston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 10:16 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. He was born December 11, 1939 in Logansport to Harvey and Mabel (Woods) Gifford. He married Dina Logan on June 4, 1965 and together celebrated over 55 years of marriage.
Bill retired from Chrysler Casting Plant after 29 years lastly working in Tool and Die as a mold maker. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Galveston where he worshiped and served his Lord. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking in his shop. He served three years in the United States Navy after graduating from Logansport High School.
Surviving are his wife and daughters: Kimberly (Anderson) Benjamin, Pensacola, Fl.; Michelle (Gary) Glassburn, Kokomo; and Corina Gifford Patton. Grandchildren include: Isaiah, Noah (Kaitlyn), and Micah Benjamin; Carlee (Andrew) Cook and Garrett Glassburn; Megan and Chad E. Gifford. He also has one very special great grandson Clay Cook. Also surviving are siblings: Kenneth (Mary) Gifford, Logansport; Jim (Georgeann) Gifford, Kokomo; and Lamar (Dee) Gifford of Logansport; sisters-in-law: Toni (Logan) Fisher, Pat Logan and Sue Logan, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Chad William and sister, Sandra.
Private family services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Galveston First Baptist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend graveside service following at 1:30 p.m. at Walton IOOF Cemetery with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Donations may be made to Galveston First Baptist Church in Bill’s memory. Face masks are required during visitation and funeral services, as well as social distancing as prescribed by the CDC and our Governor’s order. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com.
