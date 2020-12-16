William C. "Bill" Lidy

William “Bill” C. Lidy, 65, Russiaville, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born October 7, 1955 to the late Clarence and Lois (Prather) Lidy in Kokomo. On December 22, 1972, he married Brenna Frakes, who preceded him in death on December 1, 2011.
Bill attended Kokomo High School. He retired from Kokomo Sanitary Pottery. Bill was a member of Honey Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Russiaville. He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating and anything outdoors. He also liked riding his Harley and cooking just about anything with deer meat. He loved ice cream cake and celebrated every birthday (not just his own) with it. He never knew a stranger and was always willing to give the shirt off his back. Bill was blessed and respected by those that were a part of his life, whether it was husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle, partner in crime or just as Bill. No matter what role he was in your life, he will be sadly missed by everyone that he loved and loved him back.
Bill is survived by children, Brandy (Bill) Fines, and Billy Lidy; companion of 8 years, Brenda Creason and their “child”, Ryder; siblings, Janet Pearcy, Joyce Harrington, Don (Ann) Lidy, Jerry (Pearlie) Lidy, Danny (Kathy Hill) Lidy, Roy (Traci) Lidy, and John (JoAnn) Lidy; grandchildren, Damon Fines, Madison (Garrett) Siegel, Gage (Brittany) Lidy, Cori Johnston, and Jenna Lidy; great-grandchildren, Macey Lidy, Haizley Lidy, and Bentley; Brenda’s children, Jessica (Brent) Stafford and children, Dejah, Elijah and Jace, Jazelle Hoover and her children, Travarion, Amarian and Tremon, and Jennifer (A.J.) Williams and their children, Patrick, Tyler, Nathan and Gauge; Brenda’s parents that were very special to Bill, Don & Colette Hoover and Jan & Ron Warner.
In addition to his wife Brenna, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Devin Lidy; and brothers, Rex, Ray, and Gene Lidy.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday, December 18, 2020 at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville, with Brother Jim Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family 4-8 Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the church. Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church in Bill’s memory. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to William's family, please visit our floral store.