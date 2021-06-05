William C. “Bill” Chism Jr., 95, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 10:10 p.m Thursday evening at his home. He was born August 25, 1925 in Kokomo to William C. and EvaLena (Peck) Chism. He married Roma Kepner on August 20, 1949 and she survives.
Bill was a lifetime farmer and car salesman. He worked for several dealerships in Kokomo over his 37 years in car sales, White Chevrolet, Wiese Oldsmobile and McGonigal’s. Bill also sold farm equipment for a few years of his working career. He was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church for many years, as well as the Howard Masonic Lodge #93, F. and A.M. He was a Shriner and enjoyed helping children, taking them to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in Chicago for many years. Bill was also a member of the YMCA Phalanx Fraternity. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors and tending to his garden.
Surviving family include his beloved wife of 72 years, Roma Chism, Kokomo; his children, Kent (Isabella) Chism of Kokomo, and Kimberly (Ron) Spray, Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren include, Chad (Hang) Chism, Beth (Josh) Boxell, Kelly (Brian) Foreit, , Kristy (Sam) Baker, and Wade Salmons. He is also blessed to have twelve great grandchildren, Anna, Abraham, Hunter, Ruthie, Tyler, Lilly, Jonny, Lauren, Nolan, Oliver, Rachel and Micah. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and one son, Billy Chism.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson Street and Funeral Services to follow Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at First EPC with pastors Joyce Harris and Jerry Van Auken to officiate. Burial will take place in Crown Point Cemetery immediately following services Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First EPC Church. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
