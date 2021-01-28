William "Bob" R. McJunkins

William “Bob” McJunkins, 85, passed away January 26, 2021. He was born in Loudon, TN September 10, 1935 to Felmer & Dora (Oody) McJunkins.
Bob served his country with honor for 10 years in the United States Air Force. He retired from General Motors as a supervisor after 30 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, GWRRA and SOWERS Ministry. He volunteered at Life for Youth Camp for 25 years. He loved to sing and attend Gospel concerts. After he retired he devoted his life to helping others and he especially loved his family.
Bob is survived by his wife Rebecca; daughter Denise (Dave) Carnall; son Carl (Susan) McJunkins; sister Linda (Jim) Hickey; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many special nieces & nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son Bill McJunkins; sisters Hazel Parton & Dorothy Martin; and brother Carl McJunkins.
Services will be Saturday February 6, 2021 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church 1967 W. Blvd. St. Kokomo with a gathering of friends from 1:00pm until time of service which will conclude at the church. Pastor Jeff Sexton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Life for Youth Camp, 1416 82nd Ave. Vero Beach, FL 32966
The family would like to thank Angels of Mercy and Southern Care for the compassionate care he received during his illness.
It is asked that all who participate to please wear a mask and social distance.
Ellers Mortuary is helping with arrangements.