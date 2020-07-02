William “Billy” Lee Flick, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 8:47 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born March 6, 1956, to the late Hiram and Wilma (Harrison) Flick.
William attended Taylor High School and worked at El Azteca Mexican restaurant in Fort Wayne, IN for 30 years. He considered his co-workers at El Azteca as his extended family. He had a great sense of humor and was described as ornery, happy, and always smiling. William had a love for Jesus and was a member of Impact Life Church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Three Stooges fan.
William is survived by his sister, Marjorie (Tom) Cotham; nephews, William (Tracy) White Jr., Bobby Shaff, Matthew (Aimee) Barnes; nieces, Beth (Jim) Gunlite, Jennifer Parsenow, Lori (Tim) Jones, Stephanie Ross; many aunts and uncles; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Flick; sisters, Sandy Flick, Emily Ross; and his beloved dog Scooter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday July 6, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville, with Pastor Damon McCloud officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery in Sharpsville. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 pm Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to William "Billy" Lee Flick's family, please visit our floral store.