William "Bill" Stiner

William B. “Bill” Stiner, age 80, passed from this Earth to join our Lord and Savior in eternal life on April 5, 2020 while visiting family in Peoria, Arizona. Bill was born on March 19, 1940 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Carl and Wilma Stiner. Bill graduated from Eastern High School, and then enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country for three years. After he was honorably discharged, Bill returned home to work as a Barber before starting a career in construction as a heavy equipment operator. His last career move before retirement was becoming a pipe fitter in the auto industry for 26 years at Delco Electronics. Bill’s favorite hobbies included wood-working, gardening, and was very creative with landscaping and remodeling homes. His commitment and generosity towards his family and friends was unsurpassable.He never met a stranger and his greatest reward was by helping others. He also held a tremendous tenderness and compassion for animals. Bill is survived by his daughter, Marjorie (Paul) Justus; siblings, Dan (Penny) Stiner, Patricia Cassis, and Susie (Larry) McKinney; grandchildren, Austin Boyd (Alesia) Richey, Silas Stiner, Rachel Seagrave and Danielle Eikenberry ; and several great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in passing by a daughter, Sandy Sallee Stiner; siblings, William Carl Stiner Jr., James Allen Stiner, Gloria Mae Julius, and Bonnie Elaine Stepler; and brother-in-laws, Ronald Cassis and Bob Julius.
When CDC restrictions are lifted, a cerebration of life memorial will be held a later date, to be determined. At this time, a small service and burial for Bill, limited to 10 people, will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society.