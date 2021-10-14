William “Bill” Martin Utsler, 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep while out of town attending a fishing tournament, on Sunday October 3, 2021. He was born in Howard County on June 11, 1965, the son of Larry Martin and Maxine (Blackburn) Utsler. Bill was unofficially adopted into the families of John Rayl, Janet Rayl, Philip Rayl, and Ann Rayl. On May 13, 2005, Bill married Patricia Chadwell, and she survives.
Bill graduated from Tri Central High School and Indiana University. He worked as a police officer in Columbus, Indiana for 16 years. He married Jennifer Eldridge in 1991 and they have one son, Braxton Martin Utsler. Bill left police work to pursue a career in construction in Naples, Florida. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Moose Lodge, fishing clubs in Indiana, and the United Bass Anglers Sportsman Series in Naples.
In addition to his wife Patricia, those left to mourn his passing are his children, Braxton Martin Utsler, Brittney Chadwell, Clinton (Carrie) Chadwell; father, Larry (Pat) Martin; grandchildren, Krew, Meila, and Emery; sisters, Kathy (Dean) Massey, Hornbeck, TN, Cheryl Losch, Kokomo; brothers, Jay Rayl, and Jovon Rayl; adopted parents, Philip Rayl, Ann Rayl, and Janet Rayl.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Utsler.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday October 16, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Meriah Tigner officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the United Bass Angler’s Sportsman Series in Naples, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held later in Naples, FL. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
