William “Bill” Joseph Wainscott, Sr., 65, Russiaville, passed away at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born May 26, 1955, in Logansport, IN, the son of the late Robert E. and Jessie (Herron) Wainscott. On June 9, 1979, he married Katharine “Rita” Gibson, in Russiaville, IN, and she preceded him in death on December 29, 2011.
Bill was a 1973 graduate of Western High School. He retired from Chrysler in 2011, where he worked as a shipping supervisor for over 30 years. He was the owner of B + B Motorshop. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a life member, national director, and past president of the National Skeet Shooting Association. Bill was also a member of the National Sporting Clays Association, National Rifle Association, and Izaac Walton League. His church home was the Russiaville United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his children, Diane L. Polanco (Ronald Messer) and William J. Wainscott, Jr. (Paige); grandchildren, Braxton, Cody, Deion, Jalen, William III, and Josephine; niece, Annette; nephew, Brian; and his special friend, Jill Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Robert Wainscott.
Bill’s wishes were to be cremated and have some of his cremated remains loaded into shotgun shells and fired off. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Riley Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
