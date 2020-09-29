William "Bill" Joseph Trine

William Joseph Trine, 72 of Kokomo, passed suddenly at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born to the late Harry Joe Trine and Leota (Smith) Scott on March 3, 1948 in Kokomo. He married Janet (Hall) Trine on June 7, 1968 in Kokomo. She survives.
Bill graduated from Kokomo High School, class of 1967. He worked for General Motors for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6. Bill loved to fish, wherever he could find a body of water. He enjoyed hunting, raising farm animals, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Janet; two sons, Jim Trine (Chris), Bill Trine (Kinet); grandchildren Kaylin, Kiley, and Karley Trine, Breann and Samantha Trine, Brian Corne, Brittany Crousore, and Ashton Zimmerman; five great grandchildren; sisters Debbie Scott, Dianne McMillian, Mandy Watson, and Teresa Trine, step mother Ruth Trine; and several nieces and nephews.
Those who have passed before him is his daughter Pamela Sue Corne; sister Pam Eades; and step father William Scott.
A time of visitation for William will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10am to noon. The funeral will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place at Albright cemetery.