William A. “Bill” Gunning, 78, Kokomo, left the world on August 21, 2020. He was born in Kokomo, IN on September 11, 1941, to Roy Clifford & M. Fern (Himes) Gunning. Bill and Janet Kay (Robinson) were married March 2, 1965, in Fairfield Christian Church in Oakford, IN.
Bill graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959. He was in the United States Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. He had worked at a Standard filling station, Haynes Stellite and retired from Chrysler after 43.5 years of faithful service, Bill took pride in his work. When he retired, he was the plant (Transmission) receiving inspector. In his youth, his passion for cars was born. One of his first cars was a 1951 Dodge which he converted to a hot rod. He had several British cars over the years. Bill worked for 13 years restoring a 1950 MG-TD. He did all the work himself. Bill was an avid British car fanatic, especially MG's steam railroad engines, lighthouses, N-Scale model trains and reading hundreds of car magazines over the years as well as hundreds of hardback books.
Bill was a member of UAW Local #685, New England MG Register, MG Car Club of England, National Railroad Historical Society and the Morris Minor Club. We met after he had a date to the drag strip and brought her home. She went in the house and he stopped to talk to Janet, who was changing the top radiator hose on her 1947 Plymouth. A few years before his death, he was working on restoring a Bugeye Austin Healy Sprite. Bill wasn't able to finish the restoration because he lost his eyesight. While not a regular churchgoer, he was saved and lived a good Christian life. His sense of humor was neat as he didn't tell jokes but would come up with some of the funniest comments about things. When asked what the MG stood for he would either say Mighty Good or Mr. Gunning.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and friends, Richard and Sharon Crary.
His wife survives to honor his precious loving memory as well as children, Colin Andrew Gunning and wife Michelle Gunning and Heather Marie Turner. Also, grandchildren, Heaven Celest Gunning, Rylie Gunning, Alexis Turner and Emily Gunning. Two great-grandsons, Aiden Gunning and Cruz Turner. His sister-in-law, Ladine (Don) Hornback, along with 2 nieces and 1 nephew and several great-nieces and nephews. He loved cats and dogs. His favorite cat, Windy, was the most special of all the ones he had had in his life. Bill was a kind and gentle man who loved his family unconditionally. His last MG ride will be in an MG driven by Paul McMain.
There will be no visitation. There will be graveside celebration of his life in Albright Cemetery, Kokomo, at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. His cremains will be interred at that time. God Bless him. His loving wife, Janet. The family requests that Jeans and t-shirts be worn, please. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.