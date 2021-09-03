Willard George Rubow, age 66, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Willard was born September 28, 1954 to the late Donald and Rita (Shelby) Rubow, in Peru, Indiana.

Willard married Dianna Sue Cox on January 8th, 1973, and they were happily married for 45 years. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2018.

Willard loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or camping. He and Dianna loved to travel together and go on a cruise every anniversary. He mainly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He and Dianna also attended Abundant Life Church for many years.

Willard is preceded in death by his wife Dianna; both his parents; a brother, Donnie Gene; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He leaves behind three beautiful daughters, Tracy Ellis (Floyd Patton III), Deborah Gordon (Joseph, deceased); Kimberly Anderson (Dan); sisters Kathleen Aldridge (Melvin) and Teresa Stout (Charles Zimmerman); grandchildren, Roman Heredia (Heather), Timothy Dalton (Roselyn), Kristen Heredia, Michael Marr (Bre), Samantha Marr, Kylie Russell, and Angel Stout; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Willard will be private. He will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed by the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the Rubow family.