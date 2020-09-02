Wilda D. (Dunkel) Jenkins

Wilda D. Jenkins, 91, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at Millers Merry Manor in Logansport at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born December 12, 1928 in Walton, Indiana to James L. and Eva (Dawald) Dunkel.
She married Richard Jenkins on February 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1971. Wilda was a cook for Thompson Elementary in Walton for over 23 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos.
She is survived by her children, Janice Jenkins of Galveston; Ricky Jenkins of Burnettsville and Lori (Paul) Glascock of Flora. She is also survived by grandchildren, Zach, Ethan, Nicholas, Matthew and three great grandchildren, James, Reise and Loghan. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Gail and Gene Dunkel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Harry Roselle officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Wilda's family, please visit our floral store.