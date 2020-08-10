Weston Elliot Strickler, Wes, age 43, of Kokomo Indiana, passed away unexpectedly from a congenital heart condition on July 23, 2020 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The loss of Weston was shocking and unexpected and he will be forever loved and missed by family and friends. He was born in 1977 to parents Craig and Tammy Strickler. Weston graduated from Kokomo High School in 1995 and received his Bachelors degree in Peace Studies from Eastern Mennonite University. It was here that he first traveled and developed a love for South Asia. At the time of his death, he made his home in Sri Lanka with wife Sashini. He had just completed a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies from The University of Peradeniya and was making plans to return home to visit his parents. Weston was a vibrant, uninhibited person with a passion for Buddhism, traveling the world, writing poetry, meditating and eating cookies. He was both playful and serious- it wasn’t unusual for Weston to effortlessly break out into song and dance after an exhausting conversation with him about the Noble Eightfold Path. Weston lived his life with intention and was a shining light for many of us. We will miss him dearly.
Weston is survived by (wife) Sashini, (parents) Craig and Tammy Strickler, (sister and husband) Cammy and Christian Anderson, (nephews) Julian, Magnus and Guy Anderson, (grandmother) Donna Hensler, (aunt and uncle) Pam and Robert Vance, (aunt and husband) Chrisann and Rich Longstreet), (uncle and wife) Stan and Pam Hensler, (cousins) Misty Edens, Jason Kendall, Shanna Hensler-McDonald, Brandon Kendall, Scott Hensler.
There will be a private memorial service for family and friends in Kokomo, Indiana.