Wesley Lake Martin, 25, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born December 13, 1995, in Kokomo, to Stephen L. Martin and Dena R. (Vent) Burleson.
Wesley graduated from Kokomo High School in 2014 and from the Harley-Davison Program at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2016. He enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting and camping, and was very involved at Bible Baptist Church and active in the youth group there.
Survivors include his parents; sister; nephew; grandmothers, Marlene Vent and Margie Means; uncles, Matt (Kathy Bryant) Vent, Paul Vent, and Ted Martin; aunts, Alice Martin and Lesa (Tom) Stevens; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Vent, Danny Martin, and Dr. William J. Means.
Private family services will be held. Contributions may be made in Wesley’s memory to the youth group at Bible Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.