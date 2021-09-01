Wendy Renee Terrell, 46, of Forest, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born May 28, 1975, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles and Vicki (Robertson) Mann. On March 5, 1999, she married Christopher Terrell, and he survives.
Wendy lived in Frankfort most of her early years. She attended Woodside Elementary and was a graduate of Frankfort High School, with honors. She also participated at the state level of Business Professionals of America. She had worked at Little Caesars, Clinton County Bank, Cambria Grain, Tate and Lyle, Scircleville Co-Alliance and most recently at Kokomo Grain in Burlington. Wendy was paramount in getting the Michigantown Baseball Diamonds built, with support from Beard Industries. She also served as president of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Surviving with her husband, Chris, is their son, Adam; her parents, Charles and Vicki Mann; sister, Candi (Mark) Heber and nephew, Braden, of Independence, Kentucky; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rick and Diane Terrell, of Forest; uncle, John (Rhonda) Robertson; and aunts, Linda Anderson, Charna Virtue, Marna (Mark) Blodget and Sarah (Sam) Trent.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Berniece Mann, Dr. and Barbara Dannin and John and Joyce Robertson, all of Frankfort.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Matt Slabach officiating. Burial will follow in Bacon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Wendy’s memory to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.