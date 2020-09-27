Wendell P. Moore, 93, of Walton, Indiana and formerly of Winona, Minnesota passed away on September 23, 2020.He was born on March 9, 1927, in Minneapolis, MN, to Percy and Julia (Smith) Moore. He honorably served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. Wendell was united in marriage with Arloween Carpenter on August 15, 1946, in Sandstone, MN, and they moved to Winona in 1951. Arloween preceded him in death on March 13, 2009. He was an over-the-road trucker who owned and operated Moore Transfer and Western Dray Line, until his retirement. Wendell will be remembered for his enjoyment of the Mississippi River, boating and fishing.
Wendell is survived by his children: David Moore, Winona, MN; Marcia “Marty” (Les) Nunemaker, Wabasha, MN; Sheila Kay (Waldean) Wall, Eagan, MN; and Rev.Jerry (Bonnie) Moore, Walton, IN; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one brother and one sister and one grandson.
Memorial services in Indiana will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Living Truth Bible Church 3017 E. State Road 218 in Walton, Indiana. Memorial services in Winona, Minnesota will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, Minnesota. Wendell will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001 or at www.BillyGraham.org
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston, Indiana has been entrusted with arrangements in Indiana and Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona, Minnesota.