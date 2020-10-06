Wayne R. McElfresh, 88, Kokomo, passed away Monday October 5, 2020. He was born October 13, 1931, in Howard County, Kokomo, the son of the late Mark E. & Mary L. (Cottingham) McElfresh. On June 22, 1952, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo, he married Mary Rosalene Shaffer who preceded him in death on July 22, 2014.
Wayne was a 1949 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army Reserve. Wayne began his career working for J.C. Penny’s, and Golightly’s. He went on to own and operate the Mary-Mac Shop. He also worked for 20th Century Publications, offering photography for weddings and church directories. Wayne retired as the Marketing Associate for Wesley Manor in Frankfort.
Wayne was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and the Builders Sunday School Class In his work in the Methodist church, he served as chairperson of the Administration Board, the Pastor and Parish Committee, and served as the lay delegate to the National Conference. He was an active member of Kiwanis where he served as President, Lt. Governor and several State Committee Chairmanships. Wayne also served as President of the Kokomo Downtown Merchants Association, and Chairperson of the Maplecrest Merchants Association. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, attending Kokomo High School athletic events. He especially enjoyed attending his grandsons’ sporting events. Wayne also enjoyed Kokomo Community Concerts, and working the word scramble from the newspaper with a little help from his family.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Polly A. (Peter) Amundson; grandchildren, Joseph (Anne) McElfresh, Austin Amundson and Blake Amundson; great grandson, Emmett McElfresh; brother, Carl McElfresh and his significant other, Chris Ehman; and several nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd McElfresh. an infant son; brother, Leland (Velma) McElfresh; brother-in-law, Bobby (Helen) Shaffer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 Southway Blvd, East, Kokomo, with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to St. Luke’s UMC or Samaritan Care Givers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Wayne R. McElfresh's family, please visit our floral store.