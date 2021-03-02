Wayne Myers, 93, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born on February 14, 1928 in Kokomo, IN the son of Ed and Gladys (James) Myers. On June 23, 1950 he married Eveleen (Kanable) Myers who survives.
Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served his time during WWII and the Korean War. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed woodworking and lawn work. Wayne was the co-founder with his father of Bon Air Plumbing and Heating. He retired after 25 years as a pipefitter at Delco Electronics. Wayne served in several capacities within the UAW 292.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Eveleen Myers of Kokomo, IN; two sons, Steve (Jan) Myers; Dave (Mona) Myers both of Kokomo, IN; four grandchildren, Matt (Aimee) Myers; Chad (Amber) Myers; Brett (Chasity) Myers; Craig (Joenie) Myers; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Glunt; Laura Melton; two brothers, Jerry (Vickie) Myers and Joe (Drenda) Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and sisters.
