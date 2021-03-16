Robert Wayne Kincaid, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 9:09 am Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born December 6, 1935, in Kokomo, the son of Robert and Grace (Brooks) Kincaid. On December 29, 1984 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, he married Jane Carroll Mishler, and she survives.
Wayne was a 1953 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1957 graduate of Indiana University Bloomington. He received a Master’s degree in Education from Indiana University. Wayne taught at Western Schools, retiring after 42 years of teaching. He worked during the summer for the Kokomo Park’s Department and worked security at Delco. His work in security at Delco became a year round position after his retirement from teaching. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and a longtime member of the Russiaville Lion’s Club, where he served as secretary. He and Jane volunteered with the Howard County Historical Society.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jane; a son, Steven (Debra) Kincaid; two grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas Kincaid; a brother, Jim (Nonna) Kincaid; niece, Angela (Jim) Spurgeon; nephew, Chris Kincaid and brother-in-law, Jim (Ann) Mishler.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Thomas Kincaid; brother-in-law, Bill (Darla) Mishler.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Blvd. Kokomo. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Howard County Historical Society or the Russiaville Lion’s Club. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home’s and Crematory. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com
To send flowers to Wayne's family, please visit our floral store.