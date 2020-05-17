Wayne Keith Shrader, 84, of Greentown, passed away at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. He was born April 22, 1936, in Kokomo, to Walter Emory and Edith M. (Ryan) Shrader. On August 14, 1971, he married Gay Lynn Ault Sumner, in Greentown, and she survives.
Wayne graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955 and went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked as a group leader in plastic molding at Delco Electronics until his retirement in 1992. Wayne was also a good handyman and enjoyed computers. He was a member of In His Image Church.
In addition to his wife, Gay Shrader, he is survived by his children, Daniel (Liz) Sumner, Kirk (Robin) Sumner, Anita (Myron) Miller, Dominic Shrader and Angie (Aaron) Hochstedler; grandchildren, Dannale Krueger, Crystal Tschirgi, LeAnn Selling, Rebekah Gonzalez, Clayton Sumner, Sarah Wasson, Rachel Maine, Austin Hochstedler and Ashlynn Downing; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Luree Cooper; and brothers, Harold and Leeland Shrader.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, IN 46901, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Greentown American Legion. Contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to In His Image Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, in Greentown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
