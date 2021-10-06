Wayne Hooper

Wayne "Hoop" Hooper, 67, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 14, 1954 to the late Emmett and Edna (Johnson) Hooper. After high school, Hoop began his career at Chrysler, retiring after 31 years.
On November 11, 1972, Hoop married the love of his life, Pat, and she survives. Together they had three children.
Whether you went riding with him, or racing, fishing, camping, or hunting, if you knew Hoop, you knew one thing for sure: he loved his wife. They were best friends, soulmates, and partners in crime. If they weren't together, they were calling each other constantly. He was quick witted and quick with a joke, and sometimes quick to anger. He could be a ray of sunshine...or dark as night. He wasn't an easy man to get along with or understand, but if he loved you, you knew he loved you. He had his demons, some he fought for years, but when he set his mind to something, it was going to be accomplished. Hoop was definitely one of a kind. His grandkids and great grandkids softened him over the years, and he spent a lot of his free time playing with them and making them laugh.
You could call him from anywhere, and he could tell you the best route to get to where you're going, and how the weather would be when you got there. You could call him about your car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or tractor, and he would tell you what was wrong with it and about how much it would be to fix it. You could start singing any song around him and he would start singing too. If he didn't know the words, he'd make up his own (which was usually better!)
Hoop is survived by his wife; children, Scott Hooper (Chelisa), Tammy Funkhouser (Kevin), and Tina Johnson; one sister, Judy Bledsoe (Ronnie); grandchildren, Cameron Funkhouser (Tyler), Brittany Shelby (Mike), Hagen Kapper, Kortany Hooper (Jake Patterson), Ashleigh Funkhouser, Zach Hooper (Brooke), and Braxton Funkhouser; great grandchildren, Zach Funkhouser, Kaden Shelby, Brantley Patterson, Peyton Funkhouser, Kaylynne Patterson, and Amelia Funkhouser; several beloved nieces, nephews, and honorary grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Paul and Jerry Hooper; a nephew, John Hooper; and his dog Scooter.
Services for Hoop will be held at 12pm on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel, with Pastor Junior Melton officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation starting at 10am until the time of the service. Hoop will be laid to rest at Kempton Cemetery.