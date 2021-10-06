Wayne "Bill" Mast

Wayne R. “Bill” Mast, 90, Greentown, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation. He was born in Howard County on March 5, 1931 to Elijah and Ella (Good) Mast. He married Waneta Roth on June 27, 1952. She preceded him in death on July 20, 1996.
Bill worked as a carpenter for 19 years before working in maintenance and as a housing inspector at Grissom Air Force Base for 28 years. He was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, going out to eat and visiting with friends over a cup of coffee, watching sports on TV, and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports and perform in other activities.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Shirley (Alan) Lawson; grandchildren, Michael Ward, Renee (Brian) Althouse, Steven Biddle, Samantha (Godwin) King, Danielle (Josh Jones) Lawson; great grandchildren, Rebecca (Benjamin) Safranek, Brianne (Jordan) Smith, and Rosanna (Cameron Mitchell) Althouse, Gage Biddle, Ayden (Willy) King; and three great-great grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Hendrix; brothers, Robert, Ralph, Leonard and Kenneth Mast; sisters, Elise Mast, Miriam Horner and Maxine Bontrager; foster brother, Harry Fry.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 12pm until the time of the service at 2pm at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo. Burial will follow at Mast-Hensler Cemetery. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to St. Luke United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
