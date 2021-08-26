Wayne Allen Luttrell, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 4:41 am on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was born June 29, 1942, in Kokomo to the late George and Thelma (Maddox) Luttrell. On June 13, 1965, at Southside Christian Church, he married Susan Dunn, and she survives.
Wayne was a 1960 graduate of Kokomo High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1965 in education and a master’s degree in 1968 from Ball State University and later an administrative certificate from I.U.P.U.I. Wayne was a well-loved teacher in the Kokomo School Corporation and later shared his love of teaching by working as a principal, a workshop leader, and later as a Tech Prep coordinator for the state of Indiana teaching other teachers, retiring after 39 years of service. At Kokomo High School, he was an assistant baseball coach, Sargasso yearbook business advisor, and senior class sponsor. He announced KHS basketball and football games becoming the “Voice of the Kats”. After retiring, he served on the Kokomo School Board from 2008-2012. He received the Lawrence Senesh Award for School Administrators, and the A+ Award of Excellence from Kokomo Schools.
He was formerly a member of South Side Christian Church and currently, First Christian Church. At both churches, he served as an Elder, board chair, and on stewardship, worship, capital campaign, property, and pastoral search committees. He was a youth group sponsor, Sunday school teacher, and a Bible study teacher. One of his joys was singing in the church choirs. In 2019, he was honored as an Elder Emeritus.
Wayne was president of Phi Delta Kappa and the Kiwanis Club. He was also an active member of the Howard County Historical Society, Pi Gamma Mu, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Friends of Howard Haven, and City of First Soap Box Association. Wayne was a member of the Howard County Partners in Education, Kokomo Job Training Grant Program Review Committee, and Vision Leadership Team. He served on the board for Kokomo Area Career Center (KACC), KACC Health Careers Academy, KACC Arts and Communication Academy, Project Lead the Way, City of First Credit Union, Leadership Kokomo, Howard County Governor’s Task Force for Welfare Reform, and performed in the Civic Theatre. He was a referee for IHSAA basketball and was a baseball umpire.
Wayne enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, sports, doing home repair, reading, biking, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Along with his wife Susan, he is survived by his daughters, Elaine (Jeff) Luther and Amy (Scott) Borcherding; grandchildren, Sydney Borcherding, Kaitlyn Borcherding, Nathan Luther, and Nicholas Luther; siblings, Lew (Dottye) Luttrell, Patricia (Van) Shank, Garry (Brenda) Luttrell, Linda (Jeff) Saul, Art (Mindy) Luttrell, and Mike (Corrie) Luttrell; cousins, Marchia (Don) Strebin and Mike (Pam) Craig; brothers-in-law, Dan (Rita) Dunn, Kent (Connie) Dunn, Hugh (Betty) Dunn, and Craig (Jill) Dunn; sisters-in-law, Jane (Gary) Lawrence, and Becky (Craig) Westlake.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; father and mother-in-law, Leander “Bill” and Mable Dunn; aunt and uncle, Victor and Ruby Craig.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Monday August 30, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry, with Pastor Cheryl Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 3 pm to 7 pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. To honor Wayne’s dedication to education and community, contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Club Fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County or the Wayne Luttrell Scholarship Fund of the Kokomo Education Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.