Wayne A. Beheler

Wayne Allen Beheler, 48, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1972 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Wayne Allen Kenworthy and Edna Mae Beheler. On July 13, 2004 he married Patricia Beheler (Davison) who survives.
Wayne was an avid NASCAR fan and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He was a member of the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ. Wayne was a humorous and outgoing individual. Wayne and Patricia enjoyed 15 years of marriage together.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Patricia Beheler of Kokomo, IN; father, Wayne Allen Kenworthy of Ft. Meyers, FL; father-in-law, Steve Davison (Kathy) of Sioux City, IA; mother-in-law, Electa Davison of Kokomo, IN; mother-in-law, Patricia Murray of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Alicia Kenworthy of Kokomo, IN; brother, Matthew Kenworthy of Kokomo, IN; sister-in-law, Erika Scales of Madison, IN; sister-in-law, Dawn Nelson (Raymond) of Marion, IN; brother-in-law, Jack Carpenter (Heather) of Mount Vernon, MO; father-in-law, Ted Murray of Indianapolis, IN; aunts, Chris Ann Cory of Kokomo, IN; Deborah Bessler of Kokomo, IN; uncles, Craig Smith of Macy, IN; Rob Cory of Greentown, IN; cousin, Maricia Mahoney of Kokomo, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and two uncles.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Pastor Kevin Kay will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.