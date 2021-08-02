Wanda Louella Utterback, 92, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died 7:28 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor East in Wabash. She was born on June 25, 1929, in Tipton, Indiana, to Roy C. and Helen (Burris) Hook.
Wanda first married George Badgley in 1946, he preceded her in death. Her second marriage was to LaVern Otto Utterback in Kokomo on October 23, 1968; he died June 6, 2017. She was an artist and professional tap dancer for her father's orchestra, Hook Rhythm Aces. She danced to select Shirley Temple songs and dances from age 4 to age 12 on the Ritz Theatre stage in Tipton, where she won many awards. Wanda was involved in the Women of the Moose, Women of the Eagles, a 30 year volunteer of the Wabash Hospital Auxiliary, and also volunteered at schools, Metro North and Northfield High School. She loved to work in her flower gardens, her tommy cats, Tasha the dog, and her photo albums. Wanda collected unusual masks and statues.
She is survived by four children, Keith (Trish) Badgley of Kokomo, Vicky Clark of Lagro, Indiana, Babette Afentakis of Treasure Island, Florida, and Tamara (Tony) Spohn of Peru, Indiana, 15 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Martin Badgley.
Per Wanda's request there will be no services at this time. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Animal Shelter of Wabash County.
