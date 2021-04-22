On Friday, April 16, 2021, Wanda L. Shockley, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of many, passed away at the age of 73. Wanda was born born February 15, 1948 in Clay County, TN to John and Nella (Stewart) Coons.
Many might not be aware; Wanda was the only child out of ten to graduate from high school. She was a 1967 graduate from Elwood Jr- Sr High School. She also attended college. She was very proud of her accomplishment as were her family members. She was retired from Chrysler. Wanda was short in stature but was tall and mighty in personality. She was the most independent woman her family has ever known raising her three children, Tony, Brenda, and Ann. Wanda had a passion for plants, knowing everything there was about them. One of her favorite things in the world besides crafting was flower shopping at Top Banana. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile, ability to lift spirits, willingness to help anyone, and her beautiful fluffy (curly) hair (don’t forget to add it into her height).
Wanda was preceded in death by her father, John, mother, Nella, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and four great grandchildren.
She is survived by sister, Annette Crouch, Kokomo, brothers, Joey Coons, Kokomo, Jeffery Coons, Elwood, her three children, Tony Coons, Kokomo, Brenda (Greg) Black, Frankfort, Ann (Donnie Humphries) Rayn, Anderson, grandchildren, Anthony (Amanda) Laughman, Noblesville, LeeAnna Coons, Kokomo, Heather (Tobias) Shepherd, Lebanon, Brittany (Shelby) Breen, Sheridan, Toni (Terry) Finley, Muncie, Misti (Jordan) Bunce, Kokomo, Taylor (Ashleigh) Rayn, Kokomo, and 15 great grandchildren with three on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Webster Street at 2 p.m with Pastor Mike Sawyer officiating. Friends may visit with the family from Noon till the start of the celebration of life.