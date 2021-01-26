Wanda L. McCarter

Wanda Lee McCarter, 84, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 23, 2021. She was born on February 7, 1936 in Fisk, MO the daughter of Everett and Samantha (Shepard) McKinzie. In May of 1968 she married George J. McCarter who preceded her in death.
Wanda enjoyed reading books and working crossword puzzles. She loved little babies and watching over them. Wanda was a wonderful mother and very proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, three sons and one step-son, Cindy Horoho (Carl) of Lafayette, IN; Robin Ogle (Donny) of Russiaville, IN); Jim Mincoff of California; Dennis Mincoff of Kokomo, IN; Kent McCarter of Kokomo, IN; Allan McCarter (Tammy) of Rochester, IN; grandchildren, Sean Horoho; McKinzie Horoho; Carly Sullivan; Maggie Ogle; Brett, Brittany, Connie, Michael, Kent, Anita and Jake McCarter; several step-great grandchildren; brother, George McKinzie (Betty) of Missouri; sister, Cokie Smart of Texas and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Bud, Winsel and Paul McKinzie and step-son Michael McCarter.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice for all the care they provided. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visitation will be 12:30 - 2:00 PM Monday, February 1, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Private funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.