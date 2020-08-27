Wanda Kellar, 92, Kokomo, completed her “long goodbye” on this earth and went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020. She was born October 29, 1927 to Harley Everett & June (Pickering) Hamilton.
Family was very important to her. Many family gatherings took place over the years and the “Queen” was right in the middle of it. Her family rang in the New Year with her famous pork chops, cabbage and potatoes. Church was also very important to Wanda. She was a long time member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and the Basset Sunday school class.
Wanda leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Marsha (Paul) Johnston, Tamie King and Joseph (Vicky) Morgan; several grandchildren, Kelly, Staci, Shannon, Sloane, Brookes, Nick and Ryne; 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Morgan; grandson, Austin Joseph Morgan; and her brothers, Vernon and Max.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at North Woods Village for the care they gave Wanda and her family.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020, at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery, 1300 E. North Street, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Wanda's family, please visit our floral store.