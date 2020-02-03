Wanda "Annie" (Mullen) Rayls

Wanda “Annie” Rayls, 96, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born January 21, 1924, in Kokomo, to Charles and Dessie (Pennington) Mullen. On July 3, 1947, she married Joe Rayls, and he survives.
Annie lived in Howard County all of her life and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942. She worked as a switchboard operator for Kokomo Sanitary Pottery, as Howard County Assessor for Kokomo and as a school secretary for Kokomo Center Schools. She spent winters in Winter Haven, Florida, for 21 years and lived the last few years at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She attended Parr United Methodist Church for 82 years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served on several committees. For the past 12+ years, she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and most recently participated in church services at Century Villa. Annie enjoyed caring for their dog, Katie, playing card games, working puzzles and being with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David (Debbi) Rayls, of Kokomo, and Becky (Mike) Middlesworth, of Greentown; grandchildren, Kylene (Bryan) Varner, of Zionsville, Stacy (Ryan) Russell, of Galveston, Jim (Cathy) Riddle, of Kokomo, and Jeff (Melanie) Middlesworth, of Fishers; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alice and Ezra Varner, Riley and Ansen Russell, J.T. Wolewucki, Jimmy Riddle, and Anna, Elle, Macy and Jill Middlesworth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Mullen; brother, Kenneth Mullen; granddaughter, LeeAnn Rayls; and grandson, Brian Middlesworth.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses, aides and staff members at Century Villa Health Care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, with Pastor Dave Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Annie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
