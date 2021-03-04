Walter “Walt” Eugene Osborn, 87, Russiaville, passed away at 7:31 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 12, 1933, the son of the late Gurna R. and Bessie E. (Boucher) Osborn in Greentown. On March 15, 1975, he married Phyllis A. Leslie, and she survives.
Walt was a 1951 graduate of Eastern High School. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1954, obtaining the rank of Private First Class. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in 1987 after 32 years of service. Walt was a member of the United Plant Guard Workers of America Union where he served as President for several years. He enjoyed CB radios, motorcycles, camping, fishing, and boating. Walt enjoyed his winters in Texas, taking care of his yard, spending time with his family, and he loved the Lord.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, he is survived by his daughters, Jane Cook and Jenny (Rob) Conyers; grandchildren, Lucas Parson, Bailey (Jordan) Brown, Madelon (fiancé Justin Berry) Oakley, Grace Conyers, and Zachary Conyers and Johnathon Carter; great-grandchildren, Daxton, Trett, Sophia, and Blaze; and cousin, Mark Garber.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, and special friend and cousin, Jack Garber.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Monday, March 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Barb Tranbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Monday before the service. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Military honors will be presented by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and United States Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
