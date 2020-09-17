Walter “Tom” Edens, 77, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his daughters’ home in Kokomo. Tom was born August 30, 1943 in Clewiston, FL to James Marvin and Dorothy (Norton) Edens. He married Sharon Johnson on September 1, 1963 in the Galveston First Baptist Church and she survives.
Tom retired from Chrysler Transmission with 34 years’ service in production. After retirement he worked for Maple Grove for 10 more years. Tom had a servant’s heart and served his community of Galveston on the Volunteer Fire Dept for over 43 years. He also served as a deacon in Galveston First Baptist Church for many years. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force. Tom loved his family dearly and enjoyed being “Pa” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving family include his wife Sharon of Galveston; his children, Kristi (Rob) Hodupp of Kokomo and Curtis (Lindsay) Edens of Galveston; his grandchildren, Jordan (Lexi) Hodupp, Mackenzie Hodupp, and Addy and Bailey Edens; great grandchildren, Kade and Gage Hodupp. He is also survived by one brother, Billy (Lynda) Edens of Alabama and one sister, Carolyn Jones of Florida, and sister-in-law, Jennette Edens. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jimmy Edens, sister-in-law, Jeanine Thieke and brother-in-law, Jan Johnson.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Galveston First Baptist Church, 217 S. Sycamore St., Galveston with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Church or Galveston Vol. Fire Dept.
To send flowers to Walter "Tom" Edens' family, please visit our floral store.